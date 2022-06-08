Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features The Archive Ravens. This duo deftly combines classical, European folk music, and indie music, all with intricate melodies and lush harmonies. Backed perfectly by Thomas Andolsek’s guitar — and Ava Sauer’s piano on two tunes — this special set will treat the listener to something new with each spin.

The Archive Ravens:

Tom Andolsek – vocals, guitar

Ava Sauer – vocals, piano

The tunes:

A-side: Fatana Morgana (0:00)

B-side: He Wishes for the Clothes of Heaven (04:29)

A-side: The Candle (06:16)

B-side: Summerborn (10:03)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Jacob Curley chipped in as the second camera op and production assistant.