Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Stephane Wrembel. We could not have asked for a better fit for our first touring artist. Stephane comes to Rochester at least once a year to visit and play. Ahead of his four-night residency at Lovin Cup (October 13-16), Stephane teamed up with some cats from Buffalo to play this wonderful set.

The band:

Stephane Wrembel – guitar

Joshua Assad – guitar

Kevin O’Brien – bass

The tunes:

Big Brother: 00:00

Bistro Fada: 04:20

Apocalypse: 07:26

Prometheus: 12:55

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one, as well as serving as his own production assistant, which is probably not great for his rapidly aging back and knees.