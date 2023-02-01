Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Raedwald Howland-Bolton. As he says on stage: “My daddy could have named me something shorter, but he didn’t.” Armed with a bluesy howling voice, Raed plays Piedmont blues, an East Coast blues guitar style that combines Travis picking, ragtime, and he also throws in some slide guitar. He played a mix of traditional and originals for this set, as well as a mix of guitars.

The tunes:

Candyman Blues (A side): 00:00

Loo La Loo (Tell Me What I Gotta Do) (B side): 02:49

Over Town Blues (A side): 05:50

Keep Your Lamps Trimmed & Burning (B side): 07:55

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Hanna Berger provided assistance with production.