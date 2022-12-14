Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Paradigm Shift. One of the most tenured bands in Rochester — 30 years as a band and around 20 with this current lineup — their soul jazz grooves, solos, and impeccable taste and simultaneously classic and contemporary. Lovers of Grant Green, early George Benson, Jimmy Smith, organ trios, and classic Blue Note Records albums will enjoy this set.

Paradigm Shift is:

Mel Henderson – guitar

Gerry Youngman – organ

Sean Jefferson – drums

The tunes:

First Shift (A side): 00:00

My Wife’s Gulash (B side): 06:15

Hipostrophy (A side): 13:25

Summer on South Irving (B side): 20:22

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one, as well as serving as his own production assistant, which is probably not great for his rapidly aging back and knees.