Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Overhand Sam & Bad Weapon. Sam Snyder’s reputation as a key musical contributor to the music community, innovative guitarist, staple, and yes, genius, was long-crystallized before this episode, but he and Bad Weapon brought their A-game. They ripped through one psychedelic-rocking tune after the next.

Overhand Sam & Bad Weapon are:

Sam Snyder – vocals, guitar

Sammy Hirsh – synth

Benton Sillick – bass, vocals

Dennis Mariano – drums, vocals

Kip Alexander – percussion

The tunes:

Dust: 00:00

Pulling Shapes: 07:28

Too Far Away: 16:55

Pebbles: 21:40

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Hanna Berger, and Leonardo Camerucci-Gambacorta provided assistance with camera operations and production.