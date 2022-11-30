Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Moving Mountains. This band, with longtime and integral members of Rochester’s music community, blends rock, world music, prog, jam, for a blissful combination of great choruses, vocal harmony, grooves, and shredding solos.

Moving Mountains are:

Miles McHugh – vocals, guitar

Chris Meeker – bass, vocals

Lou Chitty – keys, vocals

Jeff “Woody” Woodruff – drums

The tunes:

Home (A side): 00:00

The Daybreakers (B side): 07:13

Stay Away (A side): 13:47

Windowsill (B side): 19:28

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Hanna Berger and Leonardo Camerucci-Gambacorta, provided assistance with production.