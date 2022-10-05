Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Kids in the Basement. “High energy” would be an understatement for this garage rock quartet. They kicked things off with a single that is hot off the presses and went from one fun rocking tune to the next. Come for the band name, stay for the great songs and the jams.

The band:

Brad Freeman – vocals, guitar

Steve Ross – vocals, guitar

Eric Foit – bass, vocals

Devonte Oliver – drums

The tunes:

Tijuana: 00:00

Milo: 05:48

Chippi Ciggi: 14:10

Plottin’: 22:15

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Aamir Arshad, Hanna Berger, and Leonardo Camerucci-Gambacorta provided assistance with camera operations and production.