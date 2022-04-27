Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Jimmie Highsmith Jr., GRAMMY-nominated smooth jazz saxophonist, F.I.R.E. Dad, and Rochester community advocate. Jimmie is known for high-octane solos in his punchy and soul-infused smooth jazz sound, and with an all-star backing band — including his daughter — he delivered a rousing set.

The band:

Jimmie Highsmith Jr. – sax, flute

Larry Singleton – keys

Ariana Highsmith – keys

Jerome Bell – bass

Bruce Pitts – drums

The tunes:

A-side: Cruising (00:00)

B-side: Ride With Me (07:39)

A-side: Captivating (12:26)

B-side: Mark’s Groove (18:58)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Production assistants Aamir Arshad, Jacob Curley, and Claire Janezic chipped in, while digital audio repair specialist Doug Ashbaugh provided some extra sheen.