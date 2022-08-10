Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Haishen. This prog-metal band delivered some unbelievable shredding to the Studio A stage. Their sounds range from heavy to aqueous — the word “haishen” in Chinese means “a god of the sea” — and their four-song set played almost like a song cycle. To say this band is a force of nature is an understatement.

Haishen is:

Xuhao — guitar, vocals

Justin Montione — bass, vocals

Randy Rowe Jr. — drums, vocals

The tunes:

A-side: Beluga (0:00)

B-side: Leviathan (07:01)

A-side: Flesh of the Earth, Child of the Sea (11:58)

B-side: Goddess in the Machine (22:08)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Digital audio repair specialist Doug Ashbaugh made sure the vocals were extra crispy.