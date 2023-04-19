Due to a server error, our previous graphics package – as well as the backup – is likely lost. We are working on a new “look” for the show. Stick around for the journey!

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

Escape Terrain is a hard-hitting jazz fusion/contemporary instrumental group that exemplifies a leaderless sound; each member of the quartet has their moment to shine, and without sacrificing chops, they all serve the music. The songs are motivic, punchy, and at times contemplative or soaring.

Escape Terrain is:

Ryan John – guitar

Dylon Walbridge – keys

Scott DuPra – bass

Dan Knorr – drums

The tunes:

The Ice Cream Truck (0:00)

Forcified (04:27)

Arabesque (10:46)

8 Measley Dollars (14:16)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He also served as his own production assistant, much to the chagrin of his soon-to-be operated-on knee.

Lovers of Allan Holdsworth, Chick Corea, and Pat Metheny will enjoy this set.