Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features a new brand new suite of classical music, composed by beloved area educator, bassist, and composer, Dave Kluge. “Windmills” is a new work in four movements for string quartet— conveniently for our format — inspired by Impressionist music, Ravel, and the Goat Rodeo Sessions.

The band:

Dave Kluge – composer, conductor

Geoffrey Jones – violin 1

Haley Moore – violin 2

Nicole Walton – viola

Katrya Cichanowicz – cello

The tunes:

A-side: Airglow (00:00)

B-side: Labyrinth (10:08)

A-side: Mirage (15:45)

B-side: First Light (20:51)

Movement notes:

air·glow | \ er-,glō

………………

a faint emission of light by a planetary atmosphere causing the night sky never to be completely dark, even after the effects of starlight and diffused sunlight from the far side are removed

lab·y·rinth | \ la-b-rin(t)th

……………….

1. a complicated irregular network of passages or paths in which it is difficult to find one’s way

2. a complicated situation

3. having only one path which leads you on a circuitous path to the center and out again

mi·rage | \ m-räzh

……………….

1. an optical effect sometimes seen at sea or in the desert, that may have the appearance of a pool of water which is caused by the bending or reflection of rays of light by a layer of heated air of varying density

2. something illusory and unattainable

first light | \fərst \ līt

………………..

1. the first appearance of light in the sky before sunrise

2. the time before sunrise when the sky begins to brighten

————————————————————————————————————–

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Production assistants Claire Janezic chipped in.