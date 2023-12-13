Watch “Real Love” at the video player above. You can watch the full episode here at 6:30 p.m.

This is officially the 50th episode of Songs from Studio B. Thanks so much for watching, and supporting local musicians!

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts…

Or any great four-song set.

Cammy Enaharo is well-established as one of the most admired and beloved singer-songwriters in the Rochester area. Her songs are often intimate stories that are equal parts warm and touching. Along with her own baritone ukulele, she was accompanied in this set by one of her frequent collaborators, Jared Tinkham (guitar).

The tunes:

Real Love (0:00)

Right Through Me (03:03)

Sun Comes Through (05:32)

Our Own Hands (08:00)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. His knees were mostly fine after this one.

Lovers of Regina Spektor, singer-songwriters, and indie will enjoy this set.