Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This one features Bunch of Bloody Guts, playing the music of Zilch Fletcher. In 2022, Zlich’s (the nom de plume of John Martin of Medina) iconic 1977 album, “Nobody’s Dreamboat” was released on digital. “Songs” alumna, and his daughter, Katy, spearheaded the effort. One of the bands who played his music at the release show was Bunch of Bloody Guts.

They play these “novelty horror” songs with a gut-busting-rock-n-roll attitude, both paying tribute to Zilch’s fantastic music, but keeping the material fresh. They played four tunes in a perfect thematic set, and played a bonus track… Zilch’s most famous tune – played on the Dr. Demento show – at the end.

The tunes:

Ain’t Got No Mind (A side): 00:00

Going Down the Drain (B side): 04:16

Metamorphosis (A side): 09:00

Caterpillar Invasion (B side): 12:37

Ballad of Bloody Guts (bonus track): 17:18

The band & company:

Zilch Fletcher

Katy Martin

Alex Feig – vocals, guitar

Evan Anstey – bass, vocals

Corey Berger – drums

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Leonardo Camerucci-Gambacorta provided assistance with production.