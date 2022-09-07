Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Bug Day. This quartet blends sounds of grungey West Coast indie rock, math rock, and some serious shred for a power-packed performance. This wall of sound also comes from the youngest group to come on this series.

Bug Day is:

Rowan Lynch – vocals, guitar

Rob Varon – guitar, vocals

Zach Walgren – bass

Kevin Murphy – drums

The tunes:

Fluke Mathematics: 00:00

On Dry Up: 04:22

Corin Tucker: 07:50

Methane Lake 11:10

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Leonardo Camerucci-Gambacorta provided assistance with production, and another camera operator.