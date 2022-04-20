Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Bob Sneider, Rochester’s Jazz Ambassador. Bob has hosted the jam sessions at the Rochester International Jazz Festival since the beginning, and further, he is a mainstay teacher for the Eastman Community School, his charitable work, and concerts around town. He’s joined by his usual trio — Mike Melito and Danny Vitale — but always shares the spotlight when he can. Three great Eastman students joined him for two tunes, including his son, Ben.

Bob Sneider Trio:

Bob Sneider – guitar

Danny Vitale – bass

Mike Melito – drums

With special guests:

Rob Varon – guitar

Justice Freeman – flugelhorn

Ben Sneider – trombone

The tunes:

A-side: This Can’t Be Love (00:00)

B-side: Jingles (04:12)

A-side: O Grande Amor (09:29)

B-side: It Could Happen to You (15:50)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one, too, along with production assistant Claire Janezic.