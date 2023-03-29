Lovers of the Beach Boys, Bloodshot Bill, Brian Setzer, Elvis, and The Surfrajettes will enjoy this set.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

Bellwether Breaks is a group fronted by electric vocalist Elyse Coughlin, playing the songs of drummer Dave Goebel. The result of this partnership — along an incredibly talented band — is a picture-perfect mix of retro rock sounds, from “out of this world” surf, doo-wop & soul, and more.

Bellwether Breaks is:

Elyse Coughlin – vocals, songwriter (The Oracle)

Dave Goebel – songwriter, drums, backing vocals

Chris Coon – keys, backing vocals

Wade McClung – guitar

Eugene Bisdikian – bass

The tunes:

Blow The Roof Off (A side): 00:00

Peaches (B side): 03:40

The Oracle (B side): 07:27

The Prime Directive (A Black Triangle & A Silver Moon) (A side): 11:48

“Prime Directive” single out March 31 here.

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot this one, along with Leonardo Camerucci-Gambacorta. Dan also cut this one. LGC provided assistance with production.

Lovers of the Beach Boys, Bloodshot Bill, Brian Setzer, Elvis, and The Surfrajettes will enjoy this set.