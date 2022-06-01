Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Animal Sounds, a rockin’ local quintet that blends classic rock, some psychedelic, and shredding solos, all with a modern twist. Special shoutout to Erik for running his own vocal effects pedal, and to The Sideways Horns, who came on as guests for a tune.

The band:

Erik Gordon – vocals, effects pedal

Shawn Brogan – guitar

Alex Brophy – guitar

Zach Jonas – bass

Lincoln All – drums

The Sideways Horns:

Aaron Shewan – french horn

Matt Hawke – trombone

Craig Abraham – sax

The tunes:

A-side: Layers (0:00)

B-side: Kid Danke Schön (04:52)

A-side: The Feeling (08:14)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. He also served as his own production assistant, much to the chagrin of his rapidly aging back and knees. Digital audio repair specialist Doug Ashbaugh added some shine to our direct electrical signals.