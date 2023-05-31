Due to a server error, our previous graphics package – as well as the backup – is likely lost. We are working on a new “look” for the show. Stick around for the journey!

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

AMiR DAZE is perhaps known as a staple at the ROC Summer Soul Festival. The emcee deftly crafts lyrics of Rochester, his faith, and more. In this set, he’s backed by an all-star cast: Mikki LaDawn on the angelic vocals, along with Rochester ones and twos and colorful instrumentals.

The band is:

AMiR DAZE – lead vocalist

Mikki LaDawn – supplemental vocalist

Jimmie Highsmith Jr. – sax

Paul Boutte – keys

DJ Dana – DJ

The tunes:

11:11 (00:00)

Varick St. (03:41)

Time Machine (06:31)

Face Time (08:33)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. Hanna Beger offered her expert assistance, as well.

Lovers of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Soul Quarians, and others will enjoy this set.