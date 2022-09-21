Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Adrianna Noone. Adrianna writes songs of love, heartbreak and heartache, blending indie, rock, and all with a slight “Yankee twang.” Behind her is a perfect backing band, balanced between tastefulness and technique, allowing her powerful vocals to soar.

The band:

Adrianna Noone – vocals, guitar

Jeremy Grace – guitar

Chris Gauvin – bass

Spencer Kornrich – drums

The tunes:

Go: 00:00

Honey: 04:03

Left Things: 08:12

Borrowed Time: 13:08

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one. Leonardo Camerucci-Gambacorta provided assistance with camera operations and production.