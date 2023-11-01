Season 3 — and the march to 50 episodes is on! Thanks for sticking around. We’re back, better, and fully integrated with our new set and look.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

or each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts…

Or any great four-song set.

Pluck takes the best of dreamy end-of-an-indie-road-movie anthemic rock and shoegaze, and presents great tunes with a tight sound. Brock Saltsman’s soaring tenor at the lead will get you to sing along, and the rock-solid guitar and rhythm will keep you coming back for more.

Pluck is:

Brock Saltsman – vocals, rhythm guitar

Javan Levey – lead guitar

Alyssa Zaso – bass

Benjamin Chesnes – drums

The tunes:

Ride (0:00)

What Do We Do In the Sun? (03:12)

If It Takes Me (05:54)

Sooner (09:12)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. Hanna Berger provided expert camera and production assistance.

Lovers of Wilco, My Morning Jacket, Crumb, shoegaze, and more will love this set.