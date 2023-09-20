Season 3 — and the march to 50 episodes is on! Thanks for sticking around. We’re back, better, and fully integrated with our new set and look.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts…

Or any great four-song set.

Left-Handed 2nd Baseman is an act that’s as unique as the baseball phrase it comes from. This project, led by Fran Broderick, combines elements of Americana, heartland rock, indie rock, guitar-band-but-also-piano-band, and just a little synth. Listen for equal parts lush choruses that you can swing your lighter to, but sly lyrics too.

The band:

Fran Broderick – vocals, electric and acoustic guitar

Shane Kelsen – keys, vocals

Ben Rossi – guitar, keys, vocals

Brendan Simms – trombone, percussion, vocals

Dan Carter – bass

Zak Mendoza – drums

The tunes:

On My Way (0:00)

Trench-Digging During Peacetime (04:02)

I-90 (09:19)

The Roof (14:32)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. This one was solo. His knees hurt later.

Lovers of Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Bob Seger, and more heartland rock will enjoy this set.

The Songs team welcomes Ben Rossi as the third member of the “Three Timers” club. Thanks for making our music community shine!