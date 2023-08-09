Season 3 — and the march to 50 episodes is on! Thanks for sticking around. We’re back, better, and fully integrated with our new set and look.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts…

Or any great four song set.

Kinloch Nelson is a bonafide Rochester legend. His style of guitar blends American primitive finger style, Impressionistic landscapes, with melodies inspired by folk songs. His harp guitar even made an appearance.

Brian Dooley is also making a name for himself in the Rochester classical guitar and music community. With a growing presence is often seen at The Little Theatre Cafe, and other popular joints around the East End.

This duo formed after Dooley began taking lessons from Nelson. For this set, they played mianly Nelson’s standards, many of which are on his album “Partly On Time.” It was recorded in 1968-1970 and was first released in 2019.

The tunes:

Partly On Time (0:00)

Highlands (03:41)

Pearl Street (11:25)

Lullaby for Deirdre (Dooley) & A Woman Is A Branched Tree (14:58)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross.

Lovers of fingerstyle guitar, acoustic guitar, folk music, and Americana will enjoy this set.