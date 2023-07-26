Season 3 — and the march to 50 episodes is on! Thanks for sticking around. We’re back, better, and fully integrated with our new set and look.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts…

Or any great four song set.

How cool were you when you were 18? 19? Well, if you were like series producer Dan, the answer was not very. But this young group of cats about that age, JUDAH, has cool to spare. Led by Anthony Blood, they do their own take on rockin’ numbers, with boundless energy, slammin’ solos, tasteful licks, and great songs to boot. You don’t have to look to hard to see the future of Rochester music.

The band is:

Anthony Blood – vocals/guitar

John Bushen – keys

Jackson Wade – bass

Quintin Rich – drums

The tunes:

You’re Gonna See Me (00:00)

Oh She Knows (04:23)

Goin’ Out of My Mind (08:36)

Step Off (17:22)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross.

Lovers of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty, classic rock, and others will enjoy this set.