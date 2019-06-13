The 4th Annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive

We know that warmth is created in more than one way… A warm coat brings physical warmth, the gift of community brings warmth to our spirits…the knowledge that someone cares brings warmth to the heart.



Please show your warmth for those less fortunate in our community by donating new or gently used coats at any Julian’s Dry Cleaners now through November 12th, for our 4th Annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

Please drop off your coat(s) at any one of nine Julian’s Dry Cleaners locations:

1964 E. Ridge Rd. (near Culver)

2200 W. Ridge Rd. (opposite Greece Ridge Mall)

699 Blossom Rd. (at Winton)

3180 Latta Rd. (at Long Pond Rd.)

3805 Dewey Ave (opposite Northgate Plaza)

2150 Penfield Rd. (Parkview Commons)

1183 Bay Rd. (across from Flaherty’s Restaurant)

1900 Clinton Ave. South (Loehmans Plaza)

2199 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester 14623 (Town Centre Plaza)

Julian’s Dry Cleaners will dry clean the coats free of charge to prepare them for distribution. Working with Action for a Better Community, the coats and jackets will then be available to children and adults in need at our Coat Giveaway event on Monday, November 19th at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose St., Rochester, NY 14608, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Fidelis Care representatives will also be on site to assist with applications for enrollment in a health insurance product, renew health insurance coverage, and to learn more about the NY State of Health.

If you are in need of a coat, please call Action for a Better Community at 585-325-5116 ext. 3400, Monday- Friday 9am-4pm.Coat recipients are expected to meet 2017 Federal poverty guideline requirements. Recipients can simply obtain a reference letter from Action for a Better Community, or any other human service agency, which states that you meet the income guideline and the amount of people in your household.

Community volunteers are also welcome to assist in this event. To help, please call Action for a Better Community at 585-325-5116, ext. 3400, Monday- Friday 9am-4pm.