Kim Pegula addresses organization changes, pandemic, racism as guest columnist

ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 20: Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula speaks with members of the team staff before the game against the New York Giants on August 20, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats New York 21-0. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Kim Pegula turned nationally syndicated columnist for a day on Monday.

The Bills owner discussed a wide variety of topics taking over Peter King’s Football Morning in America spot for the week. King traditionally allows various NFL players, coaches and executives to take over his weekly column while he takes time off in the summer.

The theme of the piece was ten lessons learned during a pandemic. She addressed reassessing her own approach and attitude towards race. During the last few months, Pegula says she’s been involved in a variety of minority hiring discussions and workshops. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has also been a prominent voice at these events, along with Lorenzo Alexander and Jerry Hughes.

Pegula says change must start “at home”, but praised the league for the amount of cooperation between franchises on the topic of minority hiring (for women and for people of color).

The Sabres general manager change was also addressed. Pegula said the pandemic gave the franchise an opportunity to change course. “When the hockey gods give you the rare gift of time—to be thoughtful and truly evaluate what is and isn’t working—you can’t waste that gift,” she wrote.

There were many parts about the importance of family, both at home and within the organization. She and Terry Pegula did a “T-shirt” Zoom with Bills rookie players that gave the owners a chance to meet some of the new players like never before. She’s also reveled in months of unexpected time with her children and grandchildren.

It’s a lengthy read of nearly 30 minutes, but a fascinating look into what the Pegulas have been thinking and feeling as the major events in the world transpire around and affect their franchises.