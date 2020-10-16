Section V Live: October 15, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in over seven months, AJ Feldman and Alexa Ross are back to bring you the best stories and discussion of high school sports in Section V you’ll find! The show kicks off at 9 p.m.

While football, volleyball, and cheerleading have been moved to March, there is plenty to talk about and we’ve got you covered.

We’ll discuss football players who are trading in their football cleats for soccer cleats, an East Rochester field hockey player who is having her most normal season during these crazy times, and we’ll talk about what the season has been like so far as we adjust to sports in a COVID world.