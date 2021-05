Thursday was a nice break from some of the pesky showers we've been getting throughout the week. Even though the air today felt much cooler, the sun made it that much more enjoyable. However, the raindrops this past week or so managed to get Western New York out of the moderate drought category with the area now only considered to be abnormally dry. They're small steps for sure, but progress is being made.

An approaching wave of energy will slowly bring cloud cover back to the region this evening along with the chances for rain into early Friday morning. Temperatures under mostly cloudy skies will drop into the 40s, but the coolest air all week hasn't even settled in yet.