ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two bills currently proposed in the New York State Senate would change the protocol surrounding parole eligibility and release. The Elder Parole Act and Fair and Timely Parole Act are receiving mixed reaction in the Rochester community.

According to state senate website, the Elder Parole Act would allow people 55 and older who have served at least 15 years of a sentence to be considered for release on parole.