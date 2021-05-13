Section V Live: May 13, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the spring season kicks into full gear, AJ Feldman and Alexa Ross break down the standout teams early in the season.

They highlight the Canandaigua boys and the Pittsford girls lacrosse teams, who have both started the season undefeated.

They also share the story of a Webster softball legend who recently had her legacy memorialized at the Ridge Park softball fields with a field in her name.

AJ and Alexa also share two games of the week on the diamond with serious sectional implications.

