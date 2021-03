Join AJ Feldman and Alexa Ross as they break things down for the last time before winter sectionals.

AJ discusses teams on two different win streaks, and the key players on those teams.

Alexa explains why one duo might be the difference maker in a close Class A1 race, as well as the local powerhouse of Class C1.

The crew also discusses the return of the Section V football season, from the first day of practice to the unusual new schedule, and a hockey team that is tough to ignore.