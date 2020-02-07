Section V Live: February 6, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC sports reporters Alexa Ross and AJ Feldman break down this week’s action in local high school sports.

Wrestling

Greg Diakomihalis is a four-time state champ who is looking for his fifth title later this month, which would be a Section V record. This year’s quest has been a challenging one, as in March he tore his ACL and has battled back from his injury.

Boys Basketball

McQuaid posted one of the most impressive performances of the season on Friday as they beat East 70-62. They followed that up with a 54-51 win over Fairport. After starting the season 2-6, they’ve bounced back with an 8-1 record since that point.

Rush-Henrietta has won seven of their last eight games, two of which came down to the final moments. The Royal Comets sit in second place in the AA standings. They host the undefeated Victor Blue Devils on Friday night.

Girls Basketball

The Penfield Patriots have seen the section’s best and taken them down. Over the past week, they handed Gates-Chili their first loss of the season and defeated powerhouse Irondequoit. The Eagles are 15-1 on the season.

Mercy only has two losses on the season, to two of the best teams in Section V. Led by Emily Tabone and Katie Whitaker, the Monarchs are on pace for the sectional final four. On Friday, the Monarchs host once-beaten Dansville.

Hockey

Victor hockey is the top team in New York for a reason. The team has only lost once, to Skaneateles, and continues to dominate Section V. Seven players on the team have recorded 20 or more points on the season.