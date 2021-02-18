Section V Live: February 18, 2021

Winter sports are finally in full swing and AJ and Alexa are back to break it all down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — High school sports are back! Join Alexa Ross and AJ Feldman as they discuss the return of Section V winter sports action.

Alexa takes a look at two dynamic sophomores for Fairport making waves in Class AA girls basketball and the chemistry of the superb East boys basketball team early in the season.

AJ shares the story of McQuaid senior Keith Warren, a strong performance by Monroe, and goes on a deep dive into Bishop Kearny’s strong start to the season.

The sports team shares their picks for games to watch this weekend and highlights Notre Dame of Batavia who is dominating the Section V scoring boards.