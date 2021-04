AJ Feldman and Alexa Ross dive into Week 5 of the Section V football season that saw some record-breaking performances and some key wins for teams looking to make the playoffs.

They also discuss a Red Jacket football player dominating the competition and Victor girls volleyball’s big win over Penfield.

They’ll preview the best matchups of the final week of the regular season and get you ready for what should be an exciting final few weeks of the Fall II season.