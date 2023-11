ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport girls (Class AA), Aquinas boys (Class A), and Haverling girls (Class B) all became State champions this past weekend. The Rangers and Li’l Irish capped off unbeaten seasons while the Rams captured their first-ever state title.

Other top performances came from Fairport, Monroe, McQuaid, Sutherland, and Penn Yan.