ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The action around Section V over the past week has been filled with moments where the student-athletes will take with them the rest of their lives. In the boys basketball sectional tournament alone, there were three buzzer-beating shots.

In their third matchup of the season, Edison Tech’s Mike Morgan hit a bank shot to take down McQuaid and and send the Inventors to the Class AA semifinals. The next day, Schroeder’s Alex DeRosa had a put back shot as time expired to help the Warriors advance to the Class A semifinals.

Mason Giorgione of Rush-Henrietta’s knocked down a step back three from near half court to keep the Royal Comets cinderella dreams alive and advance to the Class AA title game.

Student-athletes from Athena, Victor, Brighton, Rush-Henrietta, and Hilton also made the list.