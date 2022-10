Athena's Jayden Rapp had 255 yards passing and 4 total scores in the Trojans thrilling overtime win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Schroeder’s Megan Fry helped pitch a 1-0 shutout against the top-ranked Penfield Patriots. The senior goalie has guided the Warriors to eleven shutouts on the season.

Other student-athletes from Victor, Pittsford, Gananda, and Athena also made the list.