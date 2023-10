Athena's Wrianna Hudson's goal was the number one play on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In her first game back from offseason surgery, Athena’s Wrianna Hudson scored twice in their 2-1 win over Canandaigua. The Florida State signee also had a remarkable highlight reel goal that was the number one play on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays segment.

Other standout performers from Canandaigua, Wayne, Spencerport, and UPrep also made the list.