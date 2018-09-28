Section V Best: September 27, 2018

Mother Nature threw a monkey wrench into the high school sports schedule last weekend, but the weather did not seem to bother this group of stars. Here is the latest edition of “Section V Best”:

5) Greece Arcadia’s Tyler Lewandoswki… five goals in two games for the Titans brings his total to 17 goals in 10 games this season.

4) Pal-Mac’s Abie LaRocca… five goals in two wins for the Red Raiders this week. LaRocca now has 20 goals this season.

3) Marion’s Chloe DeLyser… already Section V’s all-time leading scorer, she added six more goals to her career as the Black Knights won 10-0 over North Rose Walcott on Tuesday.

2) ER/Gananda’s Jayden Castrechini… ran the ball 32 times and caught the ball 3 times for 272 yards total offense and 3 TDs on Saturday. He also picked off a pass late to seal a Bombers win.

1) Penn Yan’s Will Rogers… 20-of-28 passing for 370 yards and 5 TDs as the Mustangs won at Pal-Mac.

