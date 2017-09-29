Section V Best: September 27, 2017

Start things off with Wilson’s Rickey Gamble. He was everywhere on Saturday. Two interceptions, one returned 60 yards for a touchdown. Gamble also caught a touchdown and threw for a successful 2-point conversion. Wilson is now 4-0.

Maalik Thomas of Northstar/CG Finney 227 rushing yards, 5 Touchdowns in a 46-43 win over Dundee.

Brighton soccer from Tuesday. Felipe Hanuch scored the game-tying goal with 45 seconds left then in overtime scored the game-winning goal. Brighton hands Brockport it’s first loss of the year.

One of Section Five’s all-time best picks a school. Former University Prep forward Jeenathan Williams announcing on Twitter he’s committed to the University of Buffalo. Williams received looks from several big schools, but staying close to home was important.

And at #1, Chloe Delyser from Marion. With four goals in Friday’s win over Gananda, she passed Abby Wambach for career goals in Section V with 144. Deleyser even received congrats from the U-S Soccer legend on Twitter. Delyser is only a sophomore. Plenty of time to chase the Section V record of 195.