Section V Best: September 26, 2019

It’s Thursday, and there are five incredible players, moments and teams from the week before. Alexa Ross has more in the latest edition of “Section V Best”.

5. Canandaigua Academy said goodbye to Evans Field in front of a crowd of thousands. The Braves defeated the Brighton Barons 28-0 in a fitting sendoff.

4. Catherine Wall made ten saves, including all of Our Lady of Mercy’s penalty kick attempts as Spencerport girls soccer were victorious in the rematch of last year’s Class A sectional title game.

3. U-Prep football scored 28 points over Midlakes in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game. The final was 56-0 and the Griffins are 3-0 to begin the season.

2. Matt Gentile of Wayne boys soccer scored 4 goals over Irondequoit to help the team win its fifth straight game. He has 10 goals and 3 assists on the season.

1. Haverling quarterback Kaden Adams scored six rushing touchdowns in the Rams 43-22 win over Marcus Whitman.

To nominate a player, team, or moment to Section V Best, contact any member of the News 8 Sports staff