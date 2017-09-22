Section V Best: September 21, 2017

Number 5: Danielle Fuller scored four goals last Friday and three more Tuesday, a seven goal week leading Harley-Allendale-Columbia to a pair of wins.

Number 4: Mike Massucci caught 8 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, plus he ran an interception back for a TD in a Schroeder win.

Number 3: Zach Von Kramer, 250 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries for Pembroke.

Number 2: John Mozrall scored the game tying goal in the 60th minute and then the winner in overtime to lead Sutherland over their rivals from Mendon.

Number 1: to Penfield and McQuaid volleyball who raised over 2500 dollars for the hurricane relief fund at their volleyball game Wednesday night. The Knights beat the Patriots three games to one.