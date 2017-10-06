Section V Best: October 5, 2017

5) Irondequoit football: Trailing 7-0 at Brockport, quarterback Freddie June calls his own number and takes off for a 76-yard touchdown run. Eagles are 5-0 and in 1st place in Class A.

4) Fairport girls soccer: Claire Myers with a 1st half hat trick against Rush-Henrietta on Monday helping to snap a 2-game losing streak.

3) Penfield football: Javion Monroe 116 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards 4 touchdowns in a 40-22 win over Monroe

2) Mount Morris boys soccer: Colin Brickwood with 5 goals in an 11-2 Blue Devils win over Perry

1) Mike Grosodonia: One of Section V’s all-time best coaches is now the head coach of the St. John Fisher men’s basketball team. Grosodonia was on the Cardinals staff last year. At Aquinas he led the Lil Irish to six Section V titles and a state title in 2016.