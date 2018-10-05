Section V Best: October 4, 2018

While the Buffalo Sabres season is barely underway, the seasons are winding down in high school fall sports. Sectionals are right around the corner, which means these five athletes are peaking at the right time. With the latest edition of Section V Best, here’s Thad Brown.

Number 5, Malik McCray caught the game tying touchdown pass with a minute to play and then kicked the go ahead point after, giving East a comeback win Tuesday in a game that took 18 days to play because of fighting in the stands three weeks ago.

Number 4, Mark Passero, McQuaid. 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including the game winner with 25 seconds left in a huge win for the Knights over Wilson.

Number 3, Bryn Luckey, LeRoy. Eight goals in four games, a 3-1 week for the Oatkan Knights.

Number 2, Ray Leach, Batavia. Rolled up 280 yards and four tochdowns on just 13 carries in a Blue Devils win.

Number 1, Fernando Furioso, Bishop Kearney. A hat trick in a Saturday win for the Kings, but also makes this list because he has one of the best names in town. A perfect blend of Fleetwood Mac lyrics and Harry Potter spells and the perfect topper to this week’s Section Five Best.