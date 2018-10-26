Section V Best: October 26, 2018

We’ve reached one of the best weekends in high school sports. Sectional finals in soccer tonight and tomorrow, semifinals in high school football. With no shortage of quality from the week that was, here’s the latest edition of “Section V Best”:

5) Start with a sectional thriller in Class AA… Pittsford and Fairport… The Panthers trailing in the final two minutes. Lavontae Bonds scores to force overtime…

In OT, Fairport got the ball first… and scored first. Dante Coccia gives the Red Raiders the lead, but they missed the point after.

Pittsford’s turn with ball. They run a reverse to Clyde Williams who takes off for the endzone… the Panthers then kick the game-winning point after for a 28-27 win over Fairport.

4) Batavia quarterback Ethan Biscaro… Threw for three touchdowns, he also returned two punts for touchdowns as the Blue Devils march into the Class B semifinals.

3) Belfast boy’s soccer’s Adam Enders… scored all three goals for the Bulldogs in a semifinal win over Scio. Enders is second in Section V with 36 goals this season.

2) Geneseo girl’s soccer’s Alex Kruger… four goals and an assist in two games for the Blue Devils as Geneseo will play for a title on Saturday.

1) Penfield girl’s soccer’s Abenaa Baffoe… On Wednesday, she not only made a few terrific saves in regulation… Baffoe also stopped not one but two shots during the penalty shootout as Penfield topped Victor to reach the Class AA championship.”