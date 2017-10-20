Closings
Section V Best: October 19, 2017

Section V Best

5. Canandaigua’s Jack Johnston: Completed 13 of 17 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns. The Braves are the 4-seed in the Class A playoffs.

4. Pembroke’s Zach von Kramer: 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Dragons end the regular season with a 6-1 record.

3. HF-L’s Amelia Mounts: Five goals on Wednesday as the Cougars open sectionals with a 7-0 win over Eastridge.

2. Schroeder’s Brees Segala: Completed 15 of 27 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two touchdowns as well in a 20-point win over Fairport.

1. Mercy’s Julia Andreach:  Did not lose a set in Section V play all season as the Monarchs won their 3rd straight tennis title.

