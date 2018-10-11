Section V Best: October 11, 2018

All eyes are on sectionals in local high school sports. Some have already begun, while the rest begin next week. Teams will soon be collecting wooden bricks with little gold trophies on top. Prescott Rossi found five things worthy of trophies in this week’s Section V Best:

5. The Penn Yan Girl’s Tennis team won the Class CC sectional title on Tuesday. The Mustangs finished the season 15-0 and are the first tennis team, boys or girls, to win a title in Penn Yan history.

4. HF-L’s Mason Ferrara. The running back with 239 total yards: 174 rushing, 65 receiving, also scored a touchdown as the Cougars handed Greece Arcadia its first loss of the season.

3. Cullen Bock on the Wayne Boy’s Soccer team. On Wednesday the junior scored three times in the first 11 minutes of the game for one of the fastest hat tricks you’ll find anywhere. Bock leads the Eagles with 19 goals this season.

2. Perhaps the play of the season in high school football. On Saturday against Leadership Academy, East High’s Freddie Brock caught a punt then went from one side of the field to the other side of the field. Brock then with some perfect moves down the sideline for the touchdown. East High is now 6-0 this season.

1. The incredible support given to McQuaid hockey player Cooper Petrone. The senior was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. A GoFundMe page was set up with a goal of 15-thousand dollars. In less than 48 hours, the page has taken in over 375 donations totaling over 26-thousand dollars. A link to the GoFundMe page is on our website Rochesterfirst.com.

And that’s this week’s Section V Best.