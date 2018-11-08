Section V Best: November 8, 2018

The wooden bricks with gold statues on top have been handed out, as a mix of familiar faces and new stars came out on top. With a championship edition of “Section V Best,” here is Prescott Rossi.

5) Wheatland-Chili’s Niyah Rosado… Scored all three goals for the Wildcats in their come-from-behind 3-2 win in the state quarterfinals. The Wildcats are two wins away from their third straight state title.

4) Churchville-Chili’s Kim Eichas… The Saints won the Class B Boys Volleyball sectional title on Wednesday. Eichas is the first woman to coach a boys volleyball team to a title since 1999.

3) McQuaid’s Abel Hagos… won the Section five title in boys cross country in 16 minutes, 31.5 seconds. Abel and his family are refugees from Eritrea in Northeast Africa.

2) Aquinas’ Caron Robinson… The senior was an unstoppable force in the Class AA sectional final. Bowling over several McQuaid Knights on his way to a 56-yard touchdown. The L’il Irish went on to win 49-18.

1) Irondequoit’s Freddy June… Final seconds of the Class A final against Victor. June fights through the defense to find the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown with three seconds left. Irondequoit wins the Class A title for the 2nd time in five years.