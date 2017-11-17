Section V Best: November 16, 2017

Closings
Section V brought home three state championship trophies in soccer over the weekend, highlighting the final fall edition of the Section V Best.

5. Aquinas’ Alana Piano: Scored goals in both the state semifinal win and the state final tie, helping Aquinas to their fifth state crown.

4. Byron-Bergen/Elba’s Adam Swapsinski: Scored two goals and an assist in the Byron-Bergen/Elba’s state semifinal win. The Bees ended up a state runner-up. 

3. Rush-Henrietta’s Lanae Tava Thomas: The track star signed to attend USC this week over the University of Miami. The Trojans are a top ten track school nationally. 

2. McQuaid’s Nino Pilate: Guided the team to an unbeaten season and a state championship, just five years after coaching the Greece Odyssey girls to a state title. He’s the only Section V coach ever to do that in boys and girls soccer.

1. Wheatland-Chili’s Travina Meeks: It’s what every high school athlete dreams about. She scored the winning goal in the state final in sudden death overtime, leading the school to their second straight state championship.

