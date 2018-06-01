Section V Best: May 31, 2018

Here is this week’s sectional championship edition of Section V Best:

5. Pittsford Sutherland’s Grace Fanset: Last year in the sectional final she hit a walkoff home run to win it. On Tuesday, she belted another home run in a sectional championship. The Knights cruised to their 2nd straight title.

4. Congrats to the Wayne baseball team for winning the Class A2 championship on Saturday. It’s the Eagles first baseball title since 1955.

3. Wednesday in the boys lacrosse Class B final, Victor’s Alex Mabbett scored the game-tying goal and then in double overtime scored the game-winning goal. The Blue Devils have now won 5 straight titles.

2. Another overtime winner, this one in the girls Class B final, Brighton’s Katie Lederman became the hero. First sectional title for the Barons in 5 years as they knock off Spencerport 10-9.

1. Penfield girls lacrosse: The Patriots with a stunner on Saturday knocking off the 4-time defending sectional champs Pittsford 6-5. The Panthers were ranked 5th in the nation. Penfield went on to win the Class A title on Tuesday.