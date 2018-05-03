Section V Best: May 3, 2018

It may be a coincidence, but as the weather has improved in Western NY, selecting only five items for Section V Best get tougher and tougher. Prescott Rossi found a way. Here’s this week’s edition of Section V Best:

5. Start off with Victor softball. On Wednesday, Erin Wong threw a complete game 3-hitter with 12 strikeouts. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and 4 runs batted in. The Blue Devils won 9-4 and are 7-0 this season.

4. What’s better than allowing 3 hits? How about no hits? Greece Arcadia’s Rebecca Dow threw a no hitter on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over Irondequoit. Dow finished the afternoon with 15 strikeouts as well.

3. Staying on the diamond, East High’s Tyrone Roundtree stuffed the box score going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and a double on Tuesday. Roundtree drove in six runs and scored six runs. East is now 10-1.

2. On Wednesday, Spencerport’s Natalie Choate and Erin Coykendall combined for seven goals and seven assists as they held off Webster Schroeder 12-8. The Rangers are now 8-1.

1. In two games this week, Pal-Mac’s Andra Savage scored ten goals combined. The sophomore now has 44 goals this season and 170 goals for the Red Raiders over her career. At 8-2, Pal-Mac has the best record in Class D.

I’m Prescott Rossi with this week’s Section V Best.